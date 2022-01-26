PM Modi greets people on Republic Day

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of the Republic Day. India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force.

PM Modi tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

The Republic Day parade (RDP)-2022 is happening in the 75th year of Indian independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. The parade at Rajpath will start at 10. 30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10. 00 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on 30th January, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

Several firsts planned during the main parade include the launch of 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme by National Cadet Corps; a grand flypast by 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force; cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition; display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators. A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony, along with projection mapping.

Only double vaccinated adults/one dose vaccinated children of 15 years and above will be allowed entry at the parade. Children below 15 years of age will not be permitted. All social distancing norms will be followed and wearing of mask is compulsory. No foreign contingent will be participating this year in view of the pandemic.