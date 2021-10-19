PM Modi pushes for self-reliant India, says goal is to make Country world’s biggest military power

20 years in public life: Amit Shah flags off ‘Modi Van’, what is it?

In pics: PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar Airport on Wednesday, inaugural flight to land from Sri Lanka

PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. PM Modi said, may the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.

"Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!" the prime minister tweeted.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:00 [IST]