    PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

    New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. PM Modi said, may the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!" the prime minister tweeted.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
