oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr, and expressed the wish that the nation overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare with collective efforts.

Amid the shadow of the second wave of the disease, Eid is being observed across the country.

Modi tweeted, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare.

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:13 [IST]