    PM Modi gets EC’s sixth clean chit for his Gujarat speech

    New Delhi, May 04: The Election Commission on Saturday gave a sixth clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after it found his April 21 speech in Patan, Gujarat did not violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    The EC said, "The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. After examination, Commission is of the view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted."

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 21:14 [IST]
