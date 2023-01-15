Sankranti gift: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

India

oi-Deepika S

The train will be the first one connecting the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.

New Delhi, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam via video conferencing.

"In this festive environment, today Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are receiving a grand present. Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect shared culture & shared heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said at the flag off of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

"It is also the Army Day today. Every Indian is proud of the Army. Indian Army's contribution towards the security of the nation and its borders, its valour is unparalleled," the prime minister said.

The train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

https://youtu.be/MYwqW9inWBc

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users.

Here are facts you need to know about India's eighth high-speed train.

The booking of the South Central Railways' high speed train will start from January 15, 2022 (Sunday). The passengers can book the ticket online or by visiting the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). The Vande Bharat is the nation's first indigenous Semi High Speed train. The first Vande Bharat Express train was launched on February 15, 2019, on the New DelhiKanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. Currently, seven Vande Bharat trains are running on the following routes - New Delhi - Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, New Delhi - Varanasi, Gandhinagar Capital - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura - New Delhi, Mysuru - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur - Bilaspur, Howrah - New Jalpaiguri (NJP).