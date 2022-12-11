YouTube
    PM Modi flags off India's sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur and Bilaspur, at Nagpur railway station. CM Eknath Shinde was also present during the occassion.

    PM Modi flags off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route

    Besides flagging off the Vande Bharat Express that will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station. He will also lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10:17 [IST]
    X