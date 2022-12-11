PM Modi flags off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route

Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle near Atul station in Gujarat, third incident this month

New Delhi, Dec 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur and Bilaspur, at Nagpur railway station. CM Eknath Shinde was also present during the occassion.

Besides flagging off the Vande Bharat Express that will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station. He will also lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur.

