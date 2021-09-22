YouTube
    PM Modi congratulates Trudeau on election win

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on his election win, and said he looked forward to continue working with him to further strengthen India-Canada relations.

    PM Modi congratulates Trudeau on election win

    Trudeau secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted. He, however, leads a strong minority government that won't be toppled by the opposition anytime soon.

    Modi tweeted,"Congratulations Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau on your victory in the elections! I look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India-Canada relations, as well as our cooperation on global and multilateral issues."

