    PM Modi congratulates president elect of Republic of Korea

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Prime Minister spoke on phone earlier today with Yoon Suk-yeol, President-elect of the Republic of Korea.

    Prime Minister congratulated Yoon on his victory in the recent Presidential elections of ROK, the PrimeMinister's Office said in a release.

    PM Modi congratulates president elect of Republic of Korea

    The leaders agreed on the importance of further broadening and deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership, especially in the present global context. They discussed various sectors that offer potential for accelerated bilateral cooperation, and agreed to work together to this end.

    The leaders also emphasised their desire to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and ROK next year.

    Prime Minister invited Yoon to visit India at his earliest convenience.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 16:02 [IST]
