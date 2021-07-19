PM Modi congratulates Deuba on winning confidence vote in Nepal Parliament

No formal ban order against Patanjali’s Coronil in Nepal: Official

New Delhi, July 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Sher Bahadur Deuba, to convey congratulations and best wishes for his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal and for winning the confidence vote in Parliament.

Recalling the unique and millenia-old people-to-people linkages that underpin the special friendship between India and Nepal, the leaders agreed to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas.

They discussed, in particular, ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the context of ongoing effort against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nepal's new PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Deuba, the 75-year-old chief of the Nepali Congress, secured 165 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives, the Himalayan Times reported.

As many as 249 lawmakers participated in the voting process and 83 of them voted against Deuba while one lawmaker remained neutral, it said.

A total of 136 votes were required for Deuba to win Parliament's confidence.

Deuba took the oath of office and secrecy on July 13 for a record fifth time, a day after a five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives for the second time in five months.

The lower house was unconstitutionally dissolved by President Bidya Devi Bhandari for the second time in five months on May 22 at the recommendation of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Deuba won the vote of confidence on the first day of the restored House session.

The President had summoned the meeting of both the Houses of the Parliament on Sunday.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 15:07 [IST]