PM Modi in Chennai UPDATES: DMK floats a black balloon with the slogan 'Modi Go Back'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai was marred by protests called by M Karunanidhi's DMK. DMK floated a black balloon in Chennai with the slogan 'Modi Go Back', in protest against PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu. Also, Kanimozhi joined the party's protest against PM Modi.

DMK floats a black balloon with the slogan Modi Go Back. Courtesy: ANI news
DMK floats a black balloon with the slogan 'Modi Go Back'. Courtesy: ANI news

Meanwhile, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) workers climbed on the roof of Chennai airport to protest against PM Modi's arrival. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of Defence Expo in Chennai on Thursday. The expo was attended by over 670 exhibitors, including 150 from abroad, will showcase India's capability in the export of defence systems and components. 

Apr 12, 2018 2:41 PM

PM Modi departed to Delhi from Chennai International Airport

Apr 12, 2018 2:38 PM

The Flying Prime Minister will have to Step Down When the Election Comes: Says DMK Leader MK Stalin

Apr 12, 2018 2:30 PM

Chennai IIT students raised slogans and black flag infront of PM Modi.

Read More
Read more about:

narendra modi, tamil nadu, chennai, dmk

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.