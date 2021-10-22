PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture as India hits 100-crore Covid vaccine milestone

Agreements signed with 11 countries for mutual recognition of Covid vaccines: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his twitter profile picture to mark the country's landmark journey of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The new profile picture features a vial of Covid-19 vaccine. 'Congratulations India' is the message that is plastered across it.

India has reached the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark, in just nine months since the vaccination programme in India began.

From adversity to achievement: PM Modi lauds India’s vaccination journey

Hailing the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history.

Over 75 per cent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6.It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Modi has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 9:50 [IST]