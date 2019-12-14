  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Kanpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi chairs first meeting before reviewing Namami Gange project

    By
    |

    Kanpur, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) at Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology on Saturday in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

    He visited here to have a first-hand experience of the impact of the ambitious Namami Gange project.

    PM Modi chairs first meeting before reviewing Namami Gange project
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    According to the news agency ANI, PM Modi emphasized that an improvement framework for Nirmal Ganga would require the fullest cooperation from the public at large and greater awareness through the dissemination of best practices from cities situated along the banks of national rivers.

      Congress holds 'Bharat Bachao' rally to corner Modi govt and more news | OneIndia News

      Reportedly, PM Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the other minister who was also presented at the meeting were Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

      PM will take a special steamer for a 50-minute journey through the Ganga to review the project. The meeting was held at the presence of several union ministers, like- UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and secretaries of various central departments.

      Apart from holding the meeting, the PM will visit Atal Ghat, where he will take the steamer for the journey through the river, as per reports.

      Meanwhile, chief ministers of two Gangetic states West Bengal and Jharkhand did not attend the meeting.

      More KANPUR News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi meeting kanpur yogi adityanath

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue