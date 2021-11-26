Colonialism ended, but colonial mindset exists: PM Modi at Constitution Day celebration

New Delhi, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that today no nation directly exists as a colony to any other nation, but it doesn't mean that colonial mindset has ended.

"This mindset is giving rise to many distortions. We can see a clear example of this in the hurdles cropping up in the development journey of developing nations," PM Modi said at a Constitution Day celebration event organised by the Supreme Court at Vigyan Bhawan.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel had dreamt of the dam on Narmada river and Pandit Nehru had laid the foundation stone . But it was caught in the web of environmental pollution concerns. Now Kutch has developed due to the water on the narmada river.

It's a reality that even after decades post-Independence, a large section of people in the country had to suffer exclusion; crores of those people who didn't even have a toilet at their house, who were living in the dark in the absence of electricity, who were without water

environmental concerns are now being raised to stop the development of a nation. if we talk about accumulated emissions, developed countries had contributed to 15 times more absolute cumulative emission than us.

Investing oneself in understanding their problems, their pain to make their lives easier - I consider this the real honour of the Constitution. I'm satisfied that in line with this sentiment of the Constitution, a vigorous drive is going on to convert exclusion into inclusion: PM