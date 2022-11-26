Azadi ka Amrit Kaal is ‘Kartavya Kaal’ for the nation: PM Modi

India

New Delhi, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal as 'Kartavya Kaal' stating that the mantra of duty towards the nation is first and foremost.

"The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time for duty towards the country. Be it people or institutions, our responsibilities are our first priority," the PM said at the Constitution Day celebrations on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. During the programme, he launched new initiatives under the e-court project which includes Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites.

Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister recalled that in 1949 on this day, Independent India laid the foundation of a new future for itself and noted the importance of the Constitution Day in the year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava'. He paid tributes to Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar and all the members of the constituent assembly.

The Prime Minister reminded that, in the current global scenario, the world is looking at India amidst its growing economy and international image, with hope, according to a statement from his office.

India moving ahead with force

PM Modi said that India is moving ahead with full force and taking pride in its diversity defying all the initial apprehension about its stability. Crediting the Constitution for this success, he mentioned the first three words of the Preamble, 'We the People', and said, 'We the people' is a call, trust and an oath. This spirit of the Constitution is the spirit of India, that has been the mother of democracy in the world," he said and added "In the modern time, the Constitution has embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation."

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that as the mother of Democracy, the country is strengthening the ideals of the constitution and pro-people policies are empowering the poor and women of the country. He informed that laws are being made easier and accessible for the common citizens and the Judiciary is taking many steps to ensure timely justice.

The Prime Minister informed that in a week's time, India is going to attain the G20 Presidency, and stressed the need to promote the prestige and reputation of India in the world as a team. "It is our collective responsibility," he added, "The identity of India as the mother of democracy needs to be further strengthened."

Underling the youth-centric spirit, the Prime Minister said that the constitution is known for its openness, being futuristic and its modern vision. He acknowledged the role and contribution of youth power in all aspects of India's growth story.

PM bats for creating awareness in youths

Stressing the need to increase awareness about the Constitution of India among the youth for a better understanding of topics like equality and empowerment, the Prime Minister recalled the time when our constitution was drafted and the circumstances that stood before the country. "What happened in the debates of the Constituent Assembly at that time, our youth should be aware of all these topics", he pointed out.

He further added that this will increase their interest in the Constitution. The Prime Minister gave the example when India had 15 women members in the Constituent Assembly and highlighted women like Dakshayani Velayudhan among them who came out of an underprivileged society to reach there. The Prime Minister lamented that the contributions of women like Dakshaini Velayudhan are rarely discussed, and informed that she made important interventions on many subjects related to Dalits and labourers.

PM Modi gave examples of Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Mehta and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and other women members who also made significant contributions to issues related to women. "When our youth will get to know these facts, they will find the answers to their questions", he continued, "It will build loyalty towards the constitution which will strengthen our democracy, our constitution and the future of the country." The Prime Minister concluded, "In the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, this is the need of the country. I hope this Constitution Day will give more energy to our resolutions in this direction."

About the new projects launched today

The e-court project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology enabled courts, the statement pointed out. The initiatives being launched by Prime Minister Modi include 'virtual justice clock', 'JustIS' mobile app 2.0, digital court and 'S3WaaS' websites.

The virtual justice clock is an initiative to exhibit vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the court level, giving the details of cases instituted, cases disposed and pendency of cases on day, week and month basis at the court level.

The effort is to make the functioning of courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the status of case disposal. People can access the virtual justice clock of any court establishment on any district court website.

The JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers (members of the lower judiciary) for effective court and case management by monitoring pendency and disposal of not only their court but also for individual judges working under them. This app is available to high court and Supreme Court judges who can now monitor pendency and disposal of all states and districts under their jurisdiction.

Digital court is an initiative to make court records available to judge in a digitised form to enable the transition to paperless courts.

The S3WaaS website is a framework to generate, configure, deploy and manage websites for publishing specified information and services related to district judiciary. It is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate secure, scalable and 'sugamya' (accessible) websites.

It is multilingual, citizen friendly and divyang (people with special needs) friendly.