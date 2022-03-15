Dynasty is dangerous for democracy, we have to fight against it: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

After big UP win, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, other BJP leaders in Delhi today

New Delhi, Mar 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday welcomed and congratulated by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Committee over the electoral victories in four states.

Underlining that the BJP is against dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is because of him that children of several MPs didn't get tickets in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Addressing the meeting, Modi asked the party MPs to fight against dynasty politics as it is dangerous for democracy.

To fight dynasty politics, the BJP has to put a check on such practices within the organisation, Modi said, adding that if the children of some party MPs didn't get tickets in assembly polls, it was because of him, according to PTI sources.

PM Modi also appreciated the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' and suggested that such movies should be made more often.

According to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was present in the meeting, Modi asked the parliamentarians to identify 100 such booths in their respective constituencies where the BJP got relatively fewer votes and identify the reasons behind it. However, he also thanked the MPs for their support to the party, Tiwari said.

While the BJP secured a majority in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand, the party will also be forming the government in Goa where it won 20 out of 40 seats and apparently has the support of three other winning candidates.

The outcome of the February-March Assembly polls, seen as a barometer to gauge people's mood ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP's showing also indicated that its handling of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 last year and the agrarian unrest over the three contentious farm laws, which were subsequently withdrawn, did not have a major impact on its electoral fortunes.

The second part of the Parliament's Budget session began on Monday and will end on April 8.