COP26 climate summit: PM Modi interacts with Johnson and Antonio Guterres

India

oi-Prakash KL

Glasgow, Nov 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres upon his arrival at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the opening ceremony of the COP26 climate summit.

Prime Minister Modi was then seen interacting animatedly with Johnson and Guterres. "Together for our planet! PM @narendramodi received by UK PM @BorisJohnson and UN Secretary General @antonioguterres as he arrives at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the World Leaders Summit of @COP26," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi will be presenting the formal position on India's climate action agenda in the high-profile segment of the World Leaders' Summit while laying out the best practices and achievements in the sector at the COP26 summit.

The event will have the presence of more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum - one of Scotland's most popular visitor attractions.

The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend this special reception but pulled out last week after a medical advice against travel. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 18:45 [IST]