PM Modi approached us for alliance during 2014 general elections: Naidu

Continuing his attack on BJP over Special status, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approached the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for an alliance during the 2014 general elections.

"Even during 2014 general election, we didn't try for an alliance with BJP. Modi himself came to us, said that BJP is sympathetic towards Andhra, let us work together for the development of the state. Then only I allied with them, just for the sake of state's interests," Chandrababu Naidu was quoted saying by ANI.

Naidu said that it was only after the TDP parted ways from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), they could - for the first time - highlight their problems in front of the nation.

"By standing against Narendra Modi we could, for the first time, bring our problems to the notice of the nation. The centre is going ahead with oppressive policy but they are not thinking to recognise our sentiments and resolve our problems," he added.

On Friday Naidu also issued a stern warning to the BJP, saying, "People of the state have taught a lesson to the Congress. You too will meet a similar fate."

On March 16, the ruling TDP reached a deadlock with BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

