PM Modi to attend the 56th DGP Conference at Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Nov 20-21

Banks need to adopt partnership model; can give great push to economy, says PM Modi

Centre will repeal all three farm laws, PM Modi announces in his address to the nation

Decided to repeal all three farm laws, says PM Modi

PM Modi announces repeal of three farm laws: Highlights from his speech

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the NDA government has decided to withdraw the three contagious farm bills following opposition from the farmers' unions.

In his address to the nation on Friday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, he said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Check Out The Highlights of his Speech

I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpir Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years.

Guru Nanak ji had said 'Vich Duniya Sev Kamaiye, Taan Dargah Baisan Paiyeea'. It means that only by taking the path of service to the nation can life turn out well. Our government has been working with this sense of service, to make the lives of people easy.

When I became PM in 2014, we (govt) prioritised farmers' welfare & development... Many people are unware of this truth that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival.

To ensure that farmers get the right amount for their hard work, many steps were taken. We strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We not only increased MSP but also set up record govt procurement centres. Procurement by our govt broke the record of past several decades.

We worked to providing farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it.

Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws.

Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised.

We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh.