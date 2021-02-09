'Thought he was referring to Bengal': PM Modi's dig at Derek O'Brien's remarks on 'freedom of speech'

PM Modi- Afghan President Ghani to meet virtually today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will meet with Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani today virtually.

This would be the PM's first virtual summit in 2021. The summit would see many announcements being made. The two leaders are likely to sign an agreement on the Shatoot Dam that would provide clean water to 2 million residents of Kabul.

This would be the second dam India will be building in the country after the Salma or India-Afghanistan friendship dam in the Herat Province. The agreement was announced by External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar during his address to the Afghanistan 2020 conference in November last year.

Afghanistan receives half million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India

Both India and Afghanistan share a close partnership. India had sent 75,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan apart from 20 tonnes of life saving medicines apart from other equipment amidst the COVID-19 challenge. On Sunday, India sent 500,000 vaccines against COVID-19 to Afghanistan.