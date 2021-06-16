India is adaptable, agile even during pandemic: PM Modi at fifth edition of VivaTech

New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday delevered the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech'. This event is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted.

The event is jointly organised by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos,a leading French media group.

In the keynote adress PM Modi said, "India and France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects. Among these, technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation. I believe - Where convention fails, innovation can help. This has been seen during the COVID-19 global pandemic, which is the biggest disruption of our age."

The Prime Minister also said that COVID-19 put many conventional methods to test. "However, it was innovation that came to the rescue. By innovation I refer to: Innovation before the pandemic. Innovation during the pandemic," he added.

"When I speak about innovation before the pandemic, I refer to the pre-existing advances which helped us during the pandemic. Digital technology helped us cope, connect, comfort and console. Through digital media we could work, talk with our loved ones and help others," PM Modi further added.

"India's strides in the world of tech and start-up are well-known. Our nation is home to one of the world's largest start-up eco systems. Several unicorns have come up in the recent years," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that over the past year, it has seen a lot of disruption in different sectors.

"We in India implemented huge reforms across sectors, be it mining, space, banking, atomic energy and more. This goes on to show that India as a nation is adaptable and agile, even in the middle of the pandemic," he added.