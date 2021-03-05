PM lauds MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leadership on his 62nd birthday

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his 62nd birthday on Friday and lauded him for taking the state''s progress to "new heights".

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    "Best wishes to the BJP''s energetic leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He has taken the state to new heights of development under his leadership. I wish him a happy, healthy and long life," Modi said in a tweet.

    PM Modi to deliver keynote address at CERAWeek

    Chouhan has been the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh since 2005 except for over 15 months following the BJP''s defeat in the 2018 state Assembly polls. However, he returned to power after defections from the Congress and then led his party to a convincing victory in the bypolls necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLAs.

    Story first published: Friday, March 5, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
