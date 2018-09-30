  • search

PM in Gujarat: Modi inaugurates 3 projects in Anjar

    Ahmedabad, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Mundra Lng Terminal, Anjar-Mundra Pipeline Project and the Palanpur-Pali Barmer Pipeline Project in Anjar in Gujarat's Kachchh district.

    "The inauguration of the LNG terminal is the highlight of today's programme. I am fortunate to have inaugurated 3 LNG terminals. Now, we are poised to make fourth LNG terminal," PM said after inauguration.

    Modi inaugurates 3 projects in Anjar (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Modi inaugurates 3 projects in Anjar (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Modi is on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Sunday during which he inaugurated several projects.

    Also Read | Modi in Gujarat: 'Amul is a name and has its own identity', says PM

    Earlier today, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities at Anand and Khatraj.

    Addressing in Anand, Pm Modi said that the development projects augur well for the cooperative sector. He said that the brand of Amul is known world over.

    "Today, Amul has become an inspiration world over. People from overseas also ask me about Amul. Amul is not only about milk processing. This is an excellent model of empowerment," he said.

    He will later travel to Rajkot where he will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum

