oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.

He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.

(PTI)

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 10:02 [IST]