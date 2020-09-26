YouTube
    PM greets former PM on his birthday

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh

    Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88 on Saturday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

    Wishing Singh, the prime minister tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life.

