YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    narendra modi tamil nadu actor

    PM condoles popular Tamil actor Vivek's demise

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of popular Tamil actor Vivekh on Saturday and hailed him for his comic timing.

    Vivekh, who was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital in Chennai after he suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away on Saturday.

    PM condoles popular Tamil actor Viveks demise

    "The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people," Modi said in a tweet.

    Tamil actor Vivek passed awayTamil actor Vivek passed away

    "Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

    MORE narendra modi NEWS

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 14:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X