Plot to kill Hindus in Bengaluru, Nanded, Hyderabad: NIA charges two Lashkar operatives

New Delhi, Feb 22: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a Lashkar-e-Tayiba conspiracy case.

The NIA filed the chargesheet against, Dr. Sabeel Ahmed alias Motu Doctor of Bengaluru and Assadullah Khan of Hyderabad.

The case pertains rto the conspiracy hatched by the members of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami to commit subversive activities and wage war against Government of India.

They had procured illegal arms and ammunition for targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community in Bangalore and Hubli in Karnataka, Nanded in Maharashtra and in Hyderabad, Telangana to disturb the communal harmony and strike terror in society.

Two associates of Lashkar arrested in J&K

Investigation established that accused persons Dr.Sabeel Ahmed and Asadulla Khan are members of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba. They were involved in criminal conspiracy along with other accused persons in supporting and furthering the cause of outfit in Damam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They had actively participated in conspiracy meetings in which terrorist activities like targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community in Bangalore and Hubli in Karnataka and Nanded in Maharashtra were planned.

The background:

Dr Motu was a mysterious character when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) started its probe into an assassination plot at Bengaluru.

According to the details of this plot, a group of boys had decided on targeting several Hindu leaders and journalists.

Further probing found that the plot extended to Telangana and Maharashtra as well.

During the course of the investigation, it came to light that a doctor based in Saudi Arabia was also part of the plot.

The various transcripts that the investigators collected found that this person was being referred to as Dr Motu.

The NIA had claimed that this person was Dr Sabeel Ahmed, the brother of Kafeel Ahmed an accused in the Glasgow (UK) terror plot.

Dr Sabeel Ahmed who was also questioned in connection with the Glasgow attack was deported to India after that incident.

When the NIA had identified Dr Motu for the first time and it was reported in the media, there was a denial issued by him. He had said that he was given to understand that he had taken part in some meetings in Riyadh in connection with this plot.

This is a ridiculous allegation against me and I deny all the charges he had said at that time.

The NIA in its chargesheet states that Dr Sabeel Ahmed was a key player in the plot.

The NIA accuses him of being part of meetings and also making financial and logistic support in connection with this plot.

In all the NIA has named 25 persons in the chargesheet on the ground that they were planning on killing Hindu leaders in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra.