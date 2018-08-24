Plea in HC seeks readmission for 42,503 students in govt schools

  • search

Plea in HC seeks readmission for 42,503 students in government schools

    New Delhi, Aug 24: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi government to grant readmission to 42,503 government school students, who failed the Class X CBSE exams this year, in the same institutions.

    The plea is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao.

    The application was filed by NGO Social Jurist in a pending petition highlighting the denial of admission to over 400 students in government schools in the national capital.

    Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the NGO, claimed that there was violation of the Delhi School Education Rules in refusing readmission to 42,503 students who had appeared for the Class X examinations this year, but failed.

    The plea alleged that instead of granting them readmission in the same government school, the students were forced to take transfer certificate (TC) and opt for the National Institute of Open Schooling instead.

    It said that out of the 1,36,663 government school students who took the Class X exams this year, 94,160 passed and 42,503 failed. The students took a compartmental examination, but failed in that too.

    Agarwal said he had sent a legal notice to the heads of the schools on August 20 with a copy sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but readmission was not given to the students.

