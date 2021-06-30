Planning a trip to Maldives: You can do so from July 15

Where did the 'out of control' Chinese rocket debris land after re-entering Earth?

New Delhi, June 30: Maldives has announced that it will open its border to South Asian countries starting July 15. While making the announcement President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that the situation will be reviewed periodically between July 1 and 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Tourism in Male said that the only prerequisite will be a negative RT-PCR test. This decision has come as a huge relief to Indians who have been wanting to go abroad.

"#Maldives will restart issuing of on arrival tourist visa starting July 15 to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly," a tweet by Ministry of Tourism reads.

Soon after the announcement was made, several tour operators started inviting tourists from India through tweets.

Maldives which is heavily dependant on tourism was almost the last destination to close its borders during the early stage of the second wave. Maldives has been waiting for the situation to ease so that it could restart business.