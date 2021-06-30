YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Planning a trip to Maldives: You can do so from July 15

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: Maldives has announced that it will open its border to South Asian countries starting July 15. While making the announcement President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that the situation will be reviewed periodically between July 1 and 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Planning a trip to Maldives: You can do so from July 15
    Representational Image

    The Ministry of Tourism in Male said that the only prerequisite will be a negative RT-PCR test. This decision has come as a huge relief to Indians who have been wanting to go abroad.

    "#Maldives will restart issuing of on arrival tourist visa starting July 15 to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly," a tweet by Ministry of Tourism reads.

    Soon after the announcement was made, several tour operators started inviting tourists from India through tweets.

    Maldives which is heavily dependant on tourism was almost the last destination to close its borders during the early stage of the second wave. Maldives has been waiting for the situation to ease so that it could restart business.

    More MALDIVES News  

    Read more about:

    maldives

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X