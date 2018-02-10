Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is coming to Karnataka for "religious tourism".

Goyal's comments come amid Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to a temple at Huligi village in Karnataka today.

"What Rahul Gandhi does is election tourism. He is going from temples to mutts. I would have been happier had he not waited for Karnataka election. He remembered temples during Gujarat election in November & only now after 3 months," Goyal said.

He added that the people of Karnataka are aware of the drama by the Congress party and will not wash away their sins.

Rahul Gandhi began his tour titled Jana Aashirwada Yatre today.

During the course of the day, he visited the Huligemma Temple in Koppal. In the evening, he visited the Gavi Siddeshwara Mutt in the district.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

