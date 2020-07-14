  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pilot sacked, but Gehlot on shaky ground in Rajasthan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 14: With the firing of Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister, a long term relationship between him and the Congress is all to come an end.

    While the Ashok Gehlot camp has claimed that it has the numbers to remain in power, the fact is that the government is on shaky ground. To remain in power, Gehlot needs 101 MLAs to back him.

    Pilot sacked, but Gehlot on shaky ground in Rajasthan

    However the Bharatiya Tribal Party with two MLAs has said that, it was withdrawing support to the Congress. This would mean that Gehlot has the support of 100 MLAs and he would need one more to remain in power.

    Sachin Pilot sacked as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan

    A lot would depend on the number of MLAs that Sachin Pilot would be backed by. There have been contrasting claims on this and at the time of the rebellion breaking out, he had claimed the support of 30 MLAs. However the numbers have been varying and some reports have also said that he has the backing of 25 MLAs.

      Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News

      In the 200 member Rajasthan assembly the magic number is 101. Congress has the support of 125 MLAs including 107 of its own legislators. The party has the backing of 13 independents and 5 from other parties. In the house where the majority mark is 101, the BJP has 72 legislators and also the support of three Hanuman Beniwal Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

      More ASHOK GEHLOT News

      Read more about:

      ashok gehlot sachin pilot rajasthan

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 16:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue