Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's reception in Bengaluru: See pics here

Bengaluru, Nov 21: Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married in Italy on November, hosted a reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The function was held at Hotel Leela Palace.

They got married according to Konkani customs on November 14 and as per Sindhi traditions on November 15.

Here are the photos from #DeepVeer's reception in Bengaluru:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first photo from their Bangalore wedding reception.

#WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at their reception at Leela Palace, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/FEuixX4rrG — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Padukone, 32, and Singh 33, announced in a joint statement last month that their wedding would take place on November 14 and 15. The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 but have kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye.