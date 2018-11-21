  • search

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's reception in Bengaluru: See pics here

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 21: Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married in Italy on November, hosted a reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The function was held at Hotel Leela Palace.

    They got married according to Konkani customs on November 14 and as per Sindhi traditions on November 15. 

    Here are the photos from #DeepVeer's reception in Bengaluru:

    #DeepVeers reception in Bengaluru (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    #DeepVeer's reception in Bengaluru (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first photo from their Bangalore wedding reception.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Padukone, 32, and Singh 33, announced in a joint statement last month that their wedding would take place on November 14 and 15. The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 but have kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye.

    Read more about:

    deepika padukone ranveer singh bengaluru

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue