Phase 5 elections: The seven seats that the BJP would be worried about

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: Phase five of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, will witness a keen contest in seven off the 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Phase would also witness polling in Amethi and Raebareli, which are being contested by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi respectively.

The seats that the BJP is likely to find the going hard are Bahraich, Mohanlalganj, Sitapur, Kaisarganj, Kaushambhi, Banda and Dhaurahra. If one compares the elections held in 2014, then the SP, BSP together had polled more votes together. The two parties which were not in an alliance in 2014, however came together to take on the BJP in 2019.

In the 2014 polls at Kaushambi, the BJP polled 331,724, while the SP and BSP together had 490,146 votes.

Bahraich: BJP: 432,392, SP-BSP: 552,224

Sitapur: BJP: 417,546, SP-BSP: 522,689

Mohanlalganj: BJP: 455,274, SP:BSP: 552,224

Banda: BJP: 342,066, SP-BSP: 416,008

Dhaurahra: BJP: 360,357, SP-BSP: 468,714

Kaisarganj: BJP: 381,500, SP-BSP: 450,008

Going by the numbers, it appears as though the BJP is at a disadvantage in these seven seats. The SP and BSP came together to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. If SP and BSP successfully manage a transfer of votes, then the BJP is in big trouble in these seven seats which it had won in 2014.

14 constituencies are voting in UP in the 5th phase of the elections. In Rajasthan there are 12, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 7 each, Bihar, 5, Jharkhand, 4 and Jammu and Kashmir, 1.