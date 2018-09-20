Petrol prices hit new high, Rs 89.60 per litre in Mumbai: Check today's rate

New Delhi, Sep 20: Petrol prices on Thursday crossed the 90-mark in certain cities of Maharastra. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today.

In Delhi and Mumbai, petrol price was hiked by Rs 0.6 per litre while diesel prices remained unchanged.

Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.22 per litre & Rs.73.87 per litre, respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol & Diesel prices are Rs.89.60 per litre & Rs.78.42 per litre, respectively.

Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value added tax (VAT).

A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices since mid-August. Petrol price has since risen by Rs 5.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.15 - the most in any one-month period since the daily revision in fuel prices was introduced in June last year.