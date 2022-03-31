YouTube
    Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 9th time in 10 days

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 31: Petrol and diesel prices as of today, March 31 2022 stand at Rs 101.81 and Rs 93.07 per litre in Delhi, The fuel prices continued to soar for the ninth time in the last 10. Days and according to the latest notification, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise per litre.

    The overall hike in fuel prices in nine days has been Rs 6.40 a litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 116.72 and in the case of diesel it is 100.94 a litre after an 84 paise hike.

    In Chennai the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 while in the case of diesel it is Rs 97.52, an increase of 76 paise. In Kolkata the prices of petrol and diesel at Rs 111.35 and rs 96.25 a litre respectively.

    On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise.

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 8:17 [IST]
