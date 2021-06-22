Petrol, Diesel prices hiked again, check rates in your city

Pradhan says Cong-ruled states should cut tax on petrol, diesel; mum on high taxes in BJP-ruled states

New Delhi, June 22: The price of Petrol and Diesel have been hikedonce again on Tuesday, pushing rates to record highs. According to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a litre of petrol retailing at Rs 97.50, an increase of 28 paise since last rate revision and diesel at Rs 88.23, up 26 paise since yesterday.

Mumbai saw an all-time high of Rs 103.63 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.72 per litre, after the revised petrol prices.

Petrol prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. So far, eight states and union territories Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been retailing petrol at over Rs 100 per litre.

Check Petrol, diesel prices in your city

Noida (UP): Petrol prices - 94.80 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 88.72 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices - Rs 98.65 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 92.83 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices - Rs 100.76 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 93.54 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices - Rs 97.38 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 91.08 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices - Rs 101.33 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 96.17 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices - Rs 103.23 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 93.85 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices - Rs 99.60 per litre; Diesel prices - 91.16 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices - Rs 95.25 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 88.83 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 93.77 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 87.87 per litre

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 9:08 [IST]