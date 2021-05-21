YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked again after two days of pause: Check latest rates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again, after a gap of two days on Friday. In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 19 paise from Rs 92.85 per litre to Rs 93.04 per litre and diesel rates have been hiked by 29 paise from Rs 83.51 per litre to Rs 83.80 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In Mumbai, the revised petrol prices stand at Rs 99.32 per litre and diesel is sold at Rs 91.01 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner.

    Check the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

    City Petrol Diesel

    Delhi 93.04 83.80
    Mumbai 99.32 91.01
    Chennai 94.71 88.62
    Kolkata 93.11 86.64

    State-owned fuel retailers including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) adjust prices on a regular basis. The price of petrol and diesel differs from state to state due to the value-added tax, or VAT.

    Central and state taxes account for 60% of the retail sale price of gasoline and about 54% of the retail selling price of diesel. Petrol has an excise duty of Rs 32.90 per litre, while diesel has an excise duty of Rs 31.80.

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X