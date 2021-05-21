Petrol, diesel prices hiked again after two days of pause: Check latest rates

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 21: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again, after a gap of two days on Friday. In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 19 paise from Rs 92.85 per litre to Rs 93.04 per litre and diesel rates have been hiked by 29 paise from Rs 83.51 per litre to Rs 83.80 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, the revised petrol prices stand at Rs 99.32 per litre and diesel is sold at Rs 91.01 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner.

Check the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel

Delhi 93.04 83.80

Mumbai 99.32 91.01

Chennai 94.71 88.62

Kolkata 93.11 86.64

State-owned fuel retailers including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) adjust prices on a regular basis. The price of petrol and diesel differs from state to state due to the value-added tax, or VAT.

Central and state taxes account for 60% of the retail sale price of gasoline and about 54% of the retail selling price of diesel. Petrol has an excise duty of Rs 32.90 per litre, while diesel has an excise duty of Rs 31.80.