Petrol, Diesel prices slashed for the second time: Check latest rates in top cities

Petrol pumps closed in Raj as dealers demand rollback of VAT on fuel

Petrol, diesel price unchanged for 6th consecutive day, check prices here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 21: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were unchanged on Wednesday for the sixth day running. Fuel prices were cut on April 15 after having remained unchanged for fifteen consecutive days earlier. The prices had fallen by 16 paise and 14 paise per litre respectively last week on Thursday after a 15-day break when OMCs kept its prices static.

Accordingly, pump price of petrol and diesel remained at Rs 90.40 a litre and Rs 80.73 a litre respectively in Delhi.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol:

Chennai: Petrol prices - Rs 92.43 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 85.75 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices - Rs 90.62 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 83.61 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices - Rs 96.47 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 86.13 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices - Rs 93.43 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 85.60 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices - Rs 93.99 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 88.05 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices - 88.79 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 81.19 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices - Rs 92.62 per litre; Diesel prices - 83.58 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 86.99 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 80.43 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices - Rs 88.37 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 81.31 per litre