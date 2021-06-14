Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates hiked again| Check rates here

Petrol, diesel prices rates at new high: Check rates in your city

New Delhi, June 14: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday. Petrol price in Delhi at Rs 96.4 per litre while diesel was steady at Rs 87.28 per litre.

In Bhopal, petrol rates were at Rs 104.59 per litre & diesel at Rs 95.91 per litre.

In Ladakh petrol at Rs 101.95/litre & diesel at Rs 93.90/litre.

Meanwhile, petrol rates in Mumbai were at Rs 102.58 per litre and the price of diesel was Rs 94.70 per litre.

Auto fuel has been retailing at a record high in the financial capital since May 29 when the petrol rate crossed the Rs 100 mark.

Last year when rates collapsed to two-decade low, the union government instead of passing on the benefit to consumers raised excise duty to record high.

The excise tax on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre when the Modi government took office in 2014, and that on diesel was Rs 3.56 a litre. Excise duty on petrol now is Rs 32.90 per litre and makes up for 34 per cent of retail selling price.

The duty of Rs 31.80 a litre makes up for 36.5 per cent of retail diesel rates. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting Rs 100 a litre mark in mid-February and on Saturday it also earned the distinction of diesel crossing that psychological mark.