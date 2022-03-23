Petrol diesel price hiked for second day in a row: Check city wise rates

New Delhi, Mar 23: The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked for a second day in a row.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi are Rs 97.01 and Rs 88.27 a litre respectively. The prices in Delhi have been hiked again by 80 paise. In Mumbai the hike is by 85 and a litre of petrol today costs Rs 111.67, while diesel is at Rs 95.85.

The increase in Chennai is 75 paise for petrol and 76 paise for diesel. Petrol per litre in Chennai is Rs 10.91 while in the case of diesel it is Rs 92.95 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol today is Rs 106.34, while diesel stands at Rs 91.42 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel in Kolkata have been hiked by 83 and 80 paise respectively.

In Bengaluru the price of petrol is Rs 102.26, while the per litre cost of diesel is Rs 86.58. In Gurugram petrol costs Rs 97.50 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 88.72.

On Monday, the prices of fuel were increased for the first time since December. News agency PTI reported that the prices of LPG or domestic cooking gas was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder.

