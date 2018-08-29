  • search

Petrol, diesel at new high; government hopes it is temporary

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 29: With petrol and diesel prices going up by almost a rupee per litre within a fortnight, the government hoped that the rally in global rates is temporary and they will decline soon. Petrol price was today hiked by 13 paisa a litre and diesel by 14 paisa, taking it to a new high.

    Petrol, diesel at new high; govt hopes it is temporary

    In Delhi, where the fuel is cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 78.18 as against Rs 78.05 per litre rate of yesterday. Diesel on the other hand touched a new high of Rs 69.75, up from Rs 69.61.

    "I earnestly believe that this increase in oil prices is really temporary," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters here. The fluctuations were seen coming, he said.

    "The crude (oil price) had gone down to the level of USD 70 per barrel and it is back to USD 74-75, it should be temporary. It is coming out of some countries not able to produce so I hope it remains temporary. We will be able to come back USD 70-71 per barrel soon," he said.

    Diesel prices this week hit their highest level, crossing the previous peak of Rs 69.31 a litre reached on May 29. Petrol rates are however yet to hit the new record high of May 29, when they touched Rs 78.43 a litre in Delhi. Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar. The domestic unit hit a record low of 70.59 today.

    India imports bulk of its oil requirement. Petrol price has risen by Rs 1.04 a litre in Delhi in last 14 days. Diesel rates have gone up by Rs 1.03 per litre since then. State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped the 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    petrol diesel government

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue