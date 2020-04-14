Persistence is perserverance says Sonia Gandhi while thanking COVID-19 fighters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Congress president, Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday thanked all those who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic from the frontline. She also urged the people to follow the lockdown and adhere to social distancing norms.

In a video message posted today, she spoke about the sanitation workers, doctors and those in the health sector. She had a word of praise for the police personnel, NGOs who are doing an excellent job at this hour of crisis.

I hope that you are staying safe at your homes during this hour of coronavirus pandemic. At the very beginning, I want to extent a heartfelt thank you to all the citizens for maintaining peace and keeping patience during this time. There is no greater patriotism than persistence, she also said. We will defeat corona with a sense of unity, discipline and confidence, the Congress leader also added.

I cannot forget the sacrifice of your family members, wife, husbands, children. Despite the dangers, it is only because of your cooperation and support that we are able to fight this war. I do not have the words to thank them, she also said.

Dear citizens, these warriors are helping us win this war despite the lack of personal security. Our doctors, health workers, non-government organisations are treating people despite the lack of personal protection and equipment, she said. We have to support and honour them, she also added.

On reports of people misbehaving with doctors, she said this is quite wrong because this is against our culture. We have to help and support them she further added.