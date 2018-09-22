  • search

People of Chhattisgarh mature enough to elect stable govt: Modi

By PTI
    Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh), Sep 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday virtually kicked off the election campaign for the BJP in Chhattisgarh by saying that people of the state are mature enough to elect a stable government.

    Narendra Modi

    At a public rally here, he said the only objective of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh were the welfare of the poor and the common people.

    "Despite allegations, rumours and misinformation, people of Chhattisgarh have been giving stable governments," he said.

    Modi said Chhattisgarh had been known for violence by Naxals, explosion and bloodshed, and the BJP government has overcome all these challenges. "Chhattisgarh has created its own place among the states which are on the path of development," he said.

    The prime minister said the central government will ensure that power connection is given to every home across the country under the Saubhgya Yojana. 

    Modi also said Chhattisgarh has changed the perception that smaller states suffer from political instability. The state Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are likely to take place by the end of this year.

    PTI 

