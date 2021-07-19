Pegasus spyware row: Opposition strategy meeting in Parliament at 10 am tomorrow

New Delhi, July 19: The opposition parties will meet at the Parliament House tomorrow at 10 am to decide on a strategy to corner the government over the illegal surveillance allegations through the Israeli spyware Pegasus.

As political heat rises over allegations linked to the Pegasus snooping row, the Centre has categorically rejected them saying attempts were being made to "malign" Indian democracy even as the Congress and the BJP sparred and the main opposition party demanded the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress and other opposition parties also hit out at the government over the phone-hacking charge and demanded an independent judicial or parliamentary committee probe. MPs protested on this issue, besides others, in both Houses of Parliament, leading to several adjournments.

At a joint press conference with other party leaders, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held Shah responsible and said the Opposition party's first demand is his immediate dismissal. He said the Congress will take all Opposition parties on-board over the issue and decide on whether to ask for a judicial or parliamentary probe in the matter.

"The person responsible for deployment of this illegal spyware Pegasus is no less than the home minister, who must be sacked," he said. "Our first demand is the immediate sacking of Minister of Home and Internal security Amit Shah and a probe into the role of the prime minister in the matter."

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Shah should immediately resign as he "does not deserve" to occupy the position he holds.

