Pegasus: SC panel seeks comments from public

    New Delhi, Mar 25: The Supreme Court appointed panel probing the alleged use of spyware Pegasus for snooping has sought comments on 11 questions from the public until March 31.

    These questions include whether the boundaries of sate surveillance were well defined and understood and what should be the redressal mechanism in case a person is subjected to targeted surveillance.

    The SC had in October set up a committee to look into allegations of snooping. The same is headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice R V Raveendran. The probe had been ordered following a batch of petitions that were filed in which the breach of right to privacy had been highlighted.

    Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 9:39 [IST]
    X