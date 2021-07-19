Explained: What is Pegasus, how is it used to hack into phones to spy users?

Pegasus report: India committed to ensuring right to privacy of all its citizens

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 19: India has said that its robust democracy is committed to ensuring the right to privacy of all its citizens as a fundamental right. This was in response to a report regarding a surveillance operation targeting politicians, journalists and activists.

"India is a robust democracy that is committed to ensuring the right to privacy to all its citizens as a fundamental right. In furtherance of this commitment, it has also introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to protect the personal data of individuals and to empower users of social media platforms."

"The commitment to free speech as a fundamental right is the cornerstone of India's democratic system. We have always strived to attain an informed citizenry with an emphasis on a culture of open dialogue. However, the questionnaire sent to the Government of India indicates that the story being crafted is one that is not only bereft of facts but also founded in pre-conceived conclusions. It seems you are trying to play the role of an investigator, prosecutor as well as jury," Dr Rajendra Kumar, additional secretary of ministry of electronics and information technology said.

"Considering the fact that answers to the queries posed have already been in public domain for a long time, it also indicates poorly conducted research and lack of due diligence by the esteemed media organizations involved."

"Government of India's response to a Right to Information application about the use of Pegasus has been prominently reported by media and is in itself sufficient to counter any malicious claims about the alleged association between the Government of India and Pegasus," Kumar also said.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 8:28 [IST]