Pegasus Project, farm laws: Opposition parties seek President's intervention into impending issues

    New Delhi, July 27: As many as seven Opposition parties, except Congress on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene into the Pegasus issue and controversial farm laws. The parties have urged President Kovind to "uphold the dignity of the Constitution of India'.

    It is reportedly said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M), Communist Party of India and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) wrote to the President.

    These parties have sought time from the President to apprise him on the Pegasus issue and demand for repealing of farms laws. They have also urged him to direct the Central government to discuss both issues during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

    Speaking to media, NCP's Supriya Sule confirmed that the Opposition parties sans Congress have written to President Kovind seeking his intervention "to uphold the dignity of the Constitution of India and parliamentary rules and procedures".

    Earlier, Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the government is not interested in a meaningful debate and it has yet to accept the party's demand for discussion and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged Pegasus project issue.

    Addressing the media, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge along with several opposition leaders, said, "Yesterday also I said the same thing and today all the opposition members raised the issue of Pegasus and the farmers in Parliament. But the government is not ready to discuss these issues."

    farmers protest ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 17:32 [IST]
    X