    Pegasus Project: Congress to hold press conferences in every state today

    New Delhi, July 21: In what comes as a recent development, the Congress will on Wednesday hold press conferences in every state on the 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.

    According to reports, state units of the party will also stage a protest march to Raj Bhavans across the country on July 22 demanding Supreme Court-monitored judicial enquiry on the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

    In a statement, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Latest revelations today reveal that telephones of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his office staff were also hacked. It has been also reported that the spyware 'Pegasus' was also being used to hack cell phones in the run-up to the 2019 General Elections to Parliament."

    The statement further said that the "'Pegasus' spyware and all NSO products are exclusively sold to Government only. It is thus, clear that the Government of India and its agencies bought the spyware to hack the phones of opposition leaders, journalists, lawyers and activists."

    "In this regard, the party has decided to hold nationwide protests across the country demanding Supreme Court-monitored judicial enquiry on Spyware Pegasus and resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah," it added.

    It can be seen that the names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware.

    The journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 8:45 [IST]
    X