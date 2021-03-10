Had Scindia remained in Congress he would have become CM: Rahul Gandhi

PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of Kerala election

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 10: Veteran Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday resigned from the party, ahead of Kerala polls.

"I have quit the Congress and sent my resignation to the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi," Chacko told a press conference.

He alleged that the party''s candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala. The two groups have been active in the state unit of Congress since the period of veteran leader and late K Karunkaran and senior leader AK Antony.

While the A group was then headed by Antony, the I group was led by Karunakaran.