    Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ DCP’s car, later granted bail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Paytm founder & CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by the Delhi Police in February and later released on bail for ramming his car into the vehicle of DCP South in the month of February.

    Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ DCP’s car, later granted bail

    As per reports, Sharma was allegedly driving a Jaguar Land Rover that hit the District Commissioner of Police of South Delhi's car, police have said.

    Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa confirmed that police had arrested Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a case of rash or negligent driving and later released him on bail.

    On February 22, Sharma's speeding Land Rover hit DCP Benita Mary Jaiker's car outside Mother International School, according to the complaint. DCP Jaiker's car was being driven by her driver. The report further says that Sharma fled from the scene.

    The police in the preliminary investigation found that Sharma's car is registered to a company in Gurugram and people at the company informed the police that the car is with Sharma who lives in South Delhi.

    A case was then filed under IPC section 279 at the Malviya Nagar police station. It was found out that the car belonged to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who lives in Greater Kailash 2. Here's a copy of the FIR registered against Sharma:

    Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:52 [IST]
    X