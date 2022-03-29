YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Patriotism, honesty, humanity pillars of AAP ideology: Kejriwal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 29: Hardcore patriotism, honesty and humanity are the three pillars of the Aam Aadmi Party's ideology and Delhi's budget for 2022-23 reflects it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    Replying to a discussion on the budget in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, he also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of stalling development works in the city.

    It was for the first time after the Independence that a 'Rozgar Budget' was presented by any government, the Delhi chief minister claimed.

    "The budget presented in the Assembly is not an ordinary document, it is historical. A 'Rozgar Budget' has been presented for the first time in independent India.

    "The budget has been prepared to bring happiness to all. We bring 'Rozgar Budget' because of our ideology. Hardcore patriotism, honesty and humanity are three pillars of our ideology," Kejriwal said in the House.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 19:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X